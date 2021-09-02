NEWBERRY — Newberry was voted 10th in the South Atlantic Conference’s Preseason Poll announced by the conference office on Aug. 25. The Wolves received 49 points, just one point behind Anderson University.

During the abbreviated Spring 2021 season, the Wolves finished 4-4. After a pair of impressive non-conference victories to start the season, the team couldn’t keep up the pace in SAC play, going 2-4 in those games. But while the results were less than ideal, the team’s fortitude was never in question.

Led by a tenacious defense, the Wolves kept games close all season, only allowing more than one goal in their first tilt against Queens, which finished third in this year’s poll. The other three losses were all finals of 1-0, including an overtime loss against Anderson which the Wolves avenged with a 3-1 victory in their final match of the season.

The bulk of last year’s roster is returning for this season, including both seniors from the spring, goalkeeper Jayleen Gant and defender Courtney Velasquez. With the top five leaders in team points all returning, the Wolves hope to build upon their finish from the spring.

The Wolves opened the year with a scrimmage against Emmanuel College on August 28, at Smith Road Complex before the season officially begins with a 2 p.m. match September 2, at Barton College.