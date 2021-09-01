NA volleyball teams are 2-0

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy volleyball teams are 2-0 in region play after their first week of games.

Both the varsity and middle school teams won Tuesday on the road at Anderson Christian. The varsity team won in three quick games with scores of 25-8, 26-16 and 25-15. The middle school took the match in two games as they won for the first time in several years with scores of 25-18 and 25-7, with Savannah Beever scoring 16 straight points in the second round.

On Thursday, both teams defeated Richard Winn in home matches. The varsity team won the first 25-19 and lost the next two 25-21 and 25-22 before coming back to win 25-19. In the tie breaker the returning state champions were down and came back to tie at 10 before senior Caroline Senn went on a serving spree to take the match 15-12.

The younger Eagles won the first by a score of 25-20 before dropping the second 26-24 and coming back to win the third 25-17.

Middle School Coach Katie Cheeks said her girls had a good week and showed a lot of heart against rival Richard Winn on Thursday.

“I am very proud of them for not giving up. We are now 2-0 in the region,” said Cheeks.

On Sept. 7, the girls will face Anderson Christian at home and Greenwood Christian will travel to the Eagles’ nest on Sept. 8 for a non-region match.