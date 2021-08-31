NEWBERRY — After a fall season that only included one meet, the Newberry women’s cross country team was picked to finish 10th in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Poll. The Wolves finished with 53 points in the poll, which was voted on by the coaches in the conference.

Four-time defending champion, Queens, was picked to sweep the team titles. The Royals earned 156 points and 12 out of 13 first place votes. Wingate, who was picked second, earned the only other first place vote.

The 2021 season marks the Wolves’ 17th season of competition and their first full season under head coach Jimmy Stephens and assistant coach Daniel Read, both of whom led the team in the shortened 2020 season.

Because there was no SAC sponsored cross country competition in the 2020-21 academic year, there was no preseason all-conference team. However, in lieu of the usual preseason team, the conference selected “Runners to Watch,” featuring three selections from Newberry: freshman Allison McCauley as well as juniors Alaya Lindquist and Mandy Kirkley.

The Wolves women begin their season with an 5k on Friday, September 3 at the Eye Opener Invitational hosted by USC Upstate in Spartanburg.