NEWBERRY — Newberry High School kicked off their swim season with competition against Mid-Carolina, Strom Thurmond, Emerald, Greenwood and Newberry Academy. Newberry has talented swimmers this year, and despite the team’s small size, beat the other female teams and the girls accumulated enough points to overthrow all the combined scores. In this first meet, Newberry accomplished three automatic state qualifying individual events, one consideration state qualifying relay, and three consideration state qualifying individual events.

Event Result Break Down

Event 1 – 200 Medley Relay

1st place – Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Emily Allen, Kaley Burge – state consideration time.

4th place – Kamara Goodman, Kaylen Wofford, Kindel Jaeger, Ellis Kemper.

Event 3 – 200 Freestyle

2nd place – Sami Curry.

4th place – Kaylen Wofford.

Event 5 – 200 Individual Medley

1st place – Jenna Burge – automatic state qualifying time.

3rd place – Emily Allen.

Event 7 – 50 Freestyle

4th place – Mafra Kemper.

9th place – Ellis Kemper.

11th place – Kamara Goodman.

12th place – Kaylen Wofford.

Event 9 – 100 Butterfly

1st place – Kaley Burge – automatic state qualifying time.

3rd place – Kindel Jaeger – state consideration time.

Event 11 – 100 Freestyle

4th place – Emily Allen.

10th place – Kamara Goodman.

Event 13 – 500 Freestyle

1st place – Kaley Burge – state consideration time.

4th place – Ellis Kemper.

Event 15 – 200 Freestyle Relay

2nd place – Kindel Jaeger, Kaylen Wofford, Mafra Kemper, Jenna Burge.

Event 17 – 100 Backstroke

1st place – Sami Curry – state consideration time.

5th place – Mafra Kemper.

Event 19 – 100 Breaststroke

1st place – Jenna Burge – automatic state qualifying time.

3rd place – Kindel Jaeger.

Event 21- 400 Freestyle Relay

1st place – Sami Curry, Emily Allen, Ellis Kemper, Kaley Burge.

Newberry’s next home meet is September 8 starting at 5:30 p.m. (Newberry YMCA Pool) against Ridgeview, WJ Keenan, Strom Thurmond, Palmetto Christian Academy-Greenwood, Emerald, Greenwood, Mid-Carolina and Fox Creek.