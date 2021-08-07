Wolves men’s soccer announces 2021 signees

Xavi Jul Photos courtesy of Newberry College Lachlan Maher Photos courtesy of Newberry College Ferran Macian Martos Photos courtesy of Newberry College Nestor Nunez Photos courtesy of Newberry College Ethan Orozco Photos courtesy of Newberry College Rom Orr Photos courtesy of Newberry College Javier Ortiz Photos courtesy of Newberry College Caleb Phillips Photos courtesy of Newberry College Brandon Rienecker Photos courtesy of Newberry College Alexis Rincon Photos courtesy of Newberry College Oliver Ringqvist Photos courtesy of Newberry College James Snelgrove Photos courtesy of Newberry College Yared Awoke Photos courtesy of Newberry College Nattnael Zerai Photos courtesy of Newberry College Pablo Cubas Afonso Photos courtesy of Newberry College Nicolas Colorado Photos courtesy of Newberry College Alex Encarnacion Photos courtesy of Newberry College Matt Gosselin Photos courtesy of Newberry College Henok Awoke Photos courtesy of Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Bryce Cooper, Newberry men’s soccer coach, announced the addition of 20 student athletes who will be joining the Wolves in the fall. The class includes players from seven different states and five different countries.

Henok Awoke – Forward – Marietta, Ga./Lassiter High School

“Henok is a versatile, well-rounded player that has played multiple positions for his HS and club teams,” Cooper said. “He has good creativity and flair in the attack and provides good service in and around the box. He was recently named to the Georgia All-State team, and we feel that he will be impactful for us sooner than later.”

Yared Awoke – Forward/Midfield – Marietta, Ga./Lassiter High School

On what Yared brings to the program, Cooper said, “Yared is a dynamic and powerful player that can get in behind defenders and has good composure in and around the box. He suffered some injuries over the last year that created some challenges for him, but he has fully recovered and is eager to show his value and quality. We are really looking forward to welcoming him and his brother Henok to campus this fall.”

Lachlan Maher – Goalkeeper – Long Jetty, Australia

“Lockie is a technical goalkeeper with good hands, sound footwork, and good positional awareness,” said Cooper. “He has been well-coached and comes from a good environment. Lockie is a high-character kid that will be a great teammate and representative of this program. We are excited to have him and think he will make our goalkeeper group better for the next four years.”

Brandon Rienecker – Defender – Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman High School

“Brandon has been well-coached and developed during his time at Cardinal Newman and SCUFC,” said Cooper. “Brandon has continued to improve his one vs. one defending, timing out of the back, and has also become a great ball striker. He is an enthusiastic and competitive guy that will bring energy and passion to our team. He had a great spring season with his high schoolteam winning a second state championship. We look forward to getting him here in August.”

Oliver Ringqvist – Defender – Norrkoping, Sweden

“Oliver will transition to the college game well and fits very nicely into our style and system,” said Cooper. “As an outside back, he has good feet, likes to keep possession, can get out of pressure well, and has a good engine. He will provide an immediate impact on our team and has the chance to be a very good player for us.”

Caleb Phillips – Forward/Winger – Bradenton, Fla./Manatee High School

“Caleb has good size, good feet, and a good frame; he has a nice upside and has impressed us with his maturity and professionalism getting to know him during his recruiting process,” Cooper said. “We look forward to having him represent our program and develop as a person and player.”

Rom Orr – Defender – Marietta, Ga./Universal School/Lassiter High School

Cooper had this to say about Orr, “Rom has great physical tools including his pace, explosiveness, and strength. As an outside back, he can cover ground and has good one vs. one defensive abilities, which will serve him well in our system. He has continued to develop as a player and continues to challenge himself by playing in better and better environments and leagues. He was recently named to the Georgia All-State team and has shown a lot of enthusiasm and positivity to start his college soccer career here, which we, of course, are excited about.”

Ethan Orozco – Midfielder – McKinney, Texas/McKinney High School

“Ethan is a smart, savvy, technically sound player that likes to get on the ball and dictate play with his passing,” Cooper said. “He’s composed, deceptive and makes good decisions on the ball. Once he gets with our strength coaches and improves his strength and frame, he will be a quality college player for his four years here. I’m really excited to get him on campus and into our environment.”

Matt Gosselin – Goalkeeper – Lewistown, Maine/Saint Dominic Academy

“We saw Matt at our winter ID camp and immediately took a liking to him,” commented Cooper. “He has a great work ethic, mentality and character and has been very involved in his recruiting process. Matt has a good first step and footwork and will continue to improve upon the other aspects of his game.”

Pablo Cubas Afonso – Goalkeeper – Gran Canaria, Spain/Richland College

On what Afonso brings to the program, Cooper said, “Pablo is a very experienced and polished goalkeeper who comes from one of the best JUCO programs in the country. He was an All-American at Richland and is considered one of the better GKs in the country. He will be a great leader and professional for our program and will lead our goal-keeping group very well. I’m very excited to work with him and get him on campus.”

Ferran Macian Martos – Forward -Valencia, Spain/Alboraya UD

“Ferran is a dynamic winger who can go at players and create off the dribble as well as combine with teammates to create opportunities on goal,” said Cooper. “He is explosive, quick and powerful and will look to impact our program quickly at the winger/forward position. Ferran comes from a good environment in Spain and has played at a high level, which will transition well in our conference. He also has a very positive attitude and personality and will fit well with our team dynamic here. We are excited to work with him.”

Nicolas Colorado – Midfielder – Columbia, S.C./Irmo High School

“Nic was one of our first commits, and he has shown his eagerness and enthusiasm to be a part of our program and what we are building here,” said Cooper. “There’s something to be said for players that are eager to be a part of a team or program. We first saw him at a camp back in the fall and were pleased that he decided to come here. He is a technically sound player with good ideas and understanding. Once he adjusts to the speed and physicality of the game at this level, he will be a good addition to our program.”

Alexis Rincon – Forward/Midfielder – Watsonville, Calif./West Valley College

On Rincon joining the men’s soccer program, Cooper said, “Alexis is a very smart and technically gifted player that will immediately impact our program. He can play as a winger or a #10 and finds good pockets of space, plays at a high tempo, and is dangerous in the final third. He is a fit, hardworking player that was a part of one of the better JUCO programs in California. We are thrilled to have him and can’t wait to get him started here.”

Alex Encarnacion – Midfielder – Savannah, Ga./Calvary Day School

“Alex is a well-rounded player with good instincts that can play several different positions,” said Cooper. “He has a great personality and high character and will represent the program well during his time here.”

Ryan Hensley – Forward – Savannah, Ga./Windsor Forest High School

“Ryan is a smart, hardworking, fit player with a tremendous upside,” Cooper said. “He came to us a bit later in the recruiting process but made a very strong impression on us both on and off the field during the time we spent with him and his family. Ryan continues to improve technically and tactically and put himself in more and more demanding environments. He is a self-starter and growth-minded player that has a tremendous upside, and in our system and environment should thrive here.”

Nattnael Zerai – Midfielder – Skara, Sweden/Skovde Aik

“Nat is a top-rated prospect that comes from playing at a very high level in Sweden,” said Cooper. “He has good size, good mobility, and has a great passing range. Nat is smart and composed on the ball and can launch the attack quickly from his deeper lying areas, where he likes to get on the ball. We are very pleased that he will be with us this fall and can’t wait for him to arrive.”

James Snelgrove – Forward – Clinton, S.C./Clinton High School

“JP is a strong, hardworking, blue-collar player that can play multiple positions across the front line,” said Cooper. “Hailing from nearby Clinton, he is eager to play college soccer and represent this program. He will represent the program well over his four years here.”

Javier Ortiz – Defender – Concord, N.C./Concord High School

On what Ortiz brings to the program, Cooper said, “Javi is a well-rounded young man that checks a lot of boxes for us. He is hardworking, humble and appreciative, and is a great teammate. Javi comes from a smaller environment and background but has good instincts and a good soccer IQ. He can play multiple positions across the backline, and his game will translate well to the college game once he works with our strength coaches and works on his strength and muscular endurance. We are excited to get him here and feel that he will make everyone around him better, both on and off the field.”

Xavi Jul – Defender – Palma De Mallorca, Spain/Atletico Rafal

“Xavi is a smart, balanced defender that has good technical ability, a good passing range, and decent size,” commented Cooper. “He is composed on the ball, can pick out a pass, and enjoys playing in our system and style. He has been easy to work with during the recruiting process and is very organized and resourceful. He has a bright future here, and we are excited to work with him during his time here.”

Nestor Nunez – Midfielder – Hyo De Manzanares, Spain/Francis Marion

“Nestor is an experienced player with many good qualities,” Cooper said. “He is a busy player who finds good pockets of space and is a playmaker with a good end product. He has been a pleasure to work with so far in his recruiting process and is eager to come on and make an immediate impact. We are excited to get him here in August.”