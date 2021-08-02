NEWBERRY — Newberry Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson announced that Charles Van Horn has been named women’s golf head coach effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to name Charles Van Horn as our new women’s golf head coach, Patterson said. “He is a successful and experienced coach, and I look forward to watching our women’s program improve and become a perennial SAC Championship contender.”

Van Horn brings over 25 years of men’s and women’s coaching experience with him to Newberry. Most recently, he was the head men’s and women’s coach at Georgia Military College since 2017. While there, Van Horn recruited and developed the first women’s golf team in school history in 2018. In 2019, the men’s team was ranked ninth nationally by Golfstat and the men won the NJCAA Division III National Championship. He has also spent time as the coach at Oakton College, Judson University and Waubonsee Community College.

“We are very pleased to name Charles Van Horn as our new head women’s golf coach. Charles has a record of success. He has proven his ability to help his student-athletes succeed in the classroom and on the golf course. He is energetic and passionate about investing in each student-athlete. We are very excited to have him join our coaching staff and look forward with great anticipation to his contribution to our golf program, our college, and our community. Welcome to the team Coach Van,” said Howard Vroon, director of golf and men’s golf head coach.