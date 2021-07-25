Successful season for All-Star teams

Prosperity Dixie Softball Ponytails All-Stars 2021. Back: Coach Michael Ballenger Back Row (L to R): Coach Melody Leitzsey, Sara Leitzsey, Imani Grey, Kaslei Boren, Emerson Grumbles, A’Jayla Kibler, Reese Willingham, Manager Ashley Moss-Grumbles. Front Row (L to R): Maycee Mitchem, Da’Zaria Wright, Cadence “Cadee” Roberts, Kelby Myers, Bristol Perry, Jada Tribble. Courtesy of Newberry County Parks and Recreation Mid-Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball Minors All-Stars 2021. Back Row (L to R): Manager Christopher Odom, Coach Lance Craft, Coach Kevin Varn. Middle Row (L to R): Jaycob Odom, Cullen Craft, Kayleb Graham, Blair Cromer, Dalton “Cooper” Dowd, Jeffrey “Kole” Varn. Front Row (L to R): Javion Henderson, Calvin “Cal” Triplett, IV, Liam Reitz, Joseph Gallman, Griffin Wix, Bryce Willingham. Courtesy of Newberry County Parks and Recreation Mid-Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone All-Stars 2021. Back Row (L to R): Coach Stephen MacDermott, Justin Aguilar, Tyrone “Ty” Abrams, Benjamin Morris, Mason Mills, Wyatt Mazza, Naishaun Cannon, Manager Joey Long, Coach Justin Tedder. Front Row (L to R): Carson Tedder, William Hawkins, Julian Senn, Landon Kendrick, Jacksen Long, Ethan Hunter Courtesy of Newberry County Parks and Recreation

NEWBERRY COUNTY — This season has been one of success for Newberry County Parks and Recreation All-Star teams.

“Congratulations to all the All-Star teams! Each of the three teams were comprised of the top players from the spring softball/baseball recreation teams,” said Jessie Long, director of Newberry County Parks and Recreation.

Prosperity Dixie Softball Ponytails (12U) All-Stars competed in the District IV tournament in Branchville over Father’s Day weekend. The team finished the tournament District IV Runner-up.

Mid-Carolina Dixie Baseball had an Ozone (12U) and Minors (10U) All-Stars team. The Ozone team played in Iva June 11-16. After many long drives back and forth to Iva, the team finished as Runner-up in the District III tournament. The Minors team played in Saluda June 11-15 and finished the AAA District III tournament as District Champions for Division 1. The team went on to compete in the AAA State Tournament in Union July 10-11. The Minors team played hard; however, they came up short on July 10 to Moncks Corner (14-4) and on July 11 to Midland (8-2).

“We are extremely proud of the hard work these players put in to get to this level of competition and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors,” Long said.