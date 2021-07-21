Newberry student athletes excel in the classroom

NEWBERRY — In a hectic spring semester that saw an unprecedented 22 athletic teams competing in the same semester, Newberry student athletes were still able to get their work done in the classroom, finishing the spring semester with a 3.013 GPA.

The Wolves had 394 student athletes with a 3.0 or higher and 67 with a 4.0 GPA for the spring semester. Overall, the athletic department GPA is 3.118 across the 23 programs, and 394 student-athletes have a 3.0 or higher, including 23 with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“I’m so proud of our student athletes,” Athletic Director Ralph Patterson said. “Their ability and commitment to dealing with an incredibly challenging year is inspiring. I thank our coaches for recruiting students who are driven to succeed in the classroom, and I thank our support staff within our department. We also appreciate the help from our Center for Student Success, and of course our faculty for the wonderful work that they do every day.”

Faculty Athletic Representative Dr. David Rachels added, “Division II schools are dedicated to the goal of achieving balance between athletics and academics, and this shows that Newberry College excels in achieving that goal.”

On the women’s side, the volleyball team led the way with a 3.680 in the spring, narrowly edging out the softball team, which had a 3.606. The men’s tennis team (3.273) squeaked by the baseball team (3.225) to lead the men’s teams.

Will Evans and Zach Shupp were each named Division II Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association awarded Lily Drury, Maggie Groetsch, Grace Lee, Georgia Murphy, and Denelle Williams 2020 Division II Scholars of Distinction. The Field Hockey team also won the NFHCA Division II Academic Team Award and had 20 players named to the organization’s Academic Squad.

The Wolves also shattered the school record for the South Atlantic Conference Honor Roll selections this year with 275 student-athletes receiving the honor. The previous record was 207 set in the 2018-19 school year.