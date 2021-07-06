NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Letterman’s Club has announced the election of four former student-athletes into the Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

James Conrad, Stan Elrod, Margret Hewett Greene and Ron Parker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony on September 11 at noon. The group will be honored at halftime of the Wolves’ football game that night against North Greenville at 6:00 p.m.

James Conrad was one of the best pitchers to come through Newberry. The 1974 graduate helped lead Newberry to the program’s first NAIA District 6 regular-season title in 1972, and the team also made the NAIA District 6 playoffs four straight years. He also holds the school record for strikeouts in a game when he struck out 23 batters against Allen University in 1972.

Conrad was selected All-State in 1972, 1973 and 1974 and All-District in 1973 and 1974. He led the team in wins and ERA his junior and senior years and in strikeouts as a sophomore, junior and senior. James also received the team’s Outstanding Player Award each of his four years and was named Most Valuable Player in 1974.

Conrad has served as vice president/general manager of a large telephone company for the last 42 years.

Stan Elrod came to Newberry after attending North Greenville Junior College and was a two-sport standout for Newberry, playing baseball and basketball. While at Newberry, Elrod was named All Lutheran American and Best Defensive Player in basketball in 1972. He was the captain of the 1973 basketball team and, in his two seasons, scored close to 700 career points.

Since he graduated from Newberry, Elrod has remained active in athletics, serving as both an assistant coach and head coach in several different sports. Elrod has also served as an athletic director and principal.

Margret Hewett Greene was a fixture on defense for the women’s soccer team all four years at Newberry. She made 71 career starts, missing just one game in her career due to illness. Playing center back, Greene’s teams amassed a 36-25-11 record in her four years, including 25 shutout victories.

Greene was named All-Conference in 2005 and played 6,000+ minutes in her four-year career. After graduation, she received her doctorate of physical therapy from The Medical University of South Carolina in 2011 and has been practicing physical therapy in Augusta, Ga. since then.

Ron Parker was a lockdown defensive back for the football team, becoming one of the most decorated players in recent history. Parker led the team in interceptions in 2009 (6) and 2010 (5) and passes defended in 2009. For his career, Parker racked up the postseason awards. He was named South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2009), First Team All-Conference (2009 and 2010), All-State (2009), All-Region (2009 and 2010), and All-American (2009 and 2010).

Following Newberry, Parker played in the NFL for eight years for the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. Parker played in 105 games in his career, making 78 starts. He played in over 5,349 defensive snaps, recording 11 interceptions, 394 combined tackles, 345 solo tackles, 52 assisted tackles, ten tackles for a loss, and seven quarterback hits.