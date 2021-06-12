NEWBERRY — The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association held its Ninth Annual Mac Harrison Memorial Round Robin Doubles Tournament on Saturday, May 29, at the Oakland Park Tennis Center in Newberry.

Here are the results:

• Women’s Division: First place: Elizabeth Yi (Newberry), Second place: Abigail Yi (Newberry).

• Men’s Division : First place: Jason Tavenner (Laurens), Second place: Jamar Friday (Newberry).

“The CLNTA would like to thank the Newberry College Tennis Coach, Mark Gardiner, and his staff for all the work they did,” said Martha Wilder with CLNTA.

The CLNTA’s next Round Robin Tournament will be Saturday, August 28, at Laurens City Park. This is the CLNTA’s Annual Mixed Doubles Tournament.

For more information about the CLNTA, contact Martha J. Wilder, 864-340-1888, mbjwilder@gmail.com or on Facebook: Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association.