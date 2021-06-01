NEWBERRY — Newberry junior sprinter Edward Collins was named to the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field All-Southeast Region Team by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA), in a release by their office on May 21.

Top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-three ranked relay team.

Collins had several highlights in 2021. He set the school record and placed third in the 110H with a time of 14.69 at the SAC Outdoor Championships. He also captured the two-man 110H title with a time of 14.84 at the Montreat College Last Chance.

Collins moved into second all-time in school history in the 100m dash, placing fourth with a personal best time of 11.02 and moved into second all-time in school history in the 200m dash with a time of 22.49, both at the Hub-City Invitational. Collins placed sixth with a personal-best time of 14.80 in the 110H at the 2021 Aggie Classic Twilight in the season finale.