NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior midfielder Kyle Dunklee is the first Newberry men’s lacrosse player to be named an All-American from USA Lacrosse Magazine. He earned third team All-American honors.

Dunklee’s All-American award comes after he lead the Wolves with 55 points, 31 goals, and 24 assists. His 55 points were good enough for eighth in the conference while his 31 goals were tied for eleventh and 24 assists were tied for fourth. Dunklee had the most points, goals, and assists by a midfielder in the conference. In the season opener, Dunklee had three assists as the Wolves took down Lees-McRae on the road, 15-7. Over the final seven games of the season, Dunklee averaged 5.57 points per game, beginning with a dominant performance against Coker on March 17. He scored seven goals and had two assists as the Wolves beat the Cobras 17-11.

Dunklee’s 31 goals in 2021 are the fourth most in a single season by a Newberry player, and his 24 assists and 55 points are both the third most. For his career, the senior from Pearland, Texas ranks third all-time in goals with 54 and second all-time with both 40 assists and 94 points. He had nine hat tricks in his Newberry career which ties him for the second-most in program history.

Dunklee also helped the Wolves defeat #15 Limestone on March 28, Newberry’s first win over a ranked team in program history. In the 13-7 win over the Saints, Dunklee had three goals and two assists. He also led Newberry to their first national-ranking in program history when they were ranked 20th on InsideLacrosse.com’s media poll.