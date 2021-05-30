Farmer signs to USC Union

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior Albert Farmer, 17, recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at USC Union, the same school his older brother Preston Farmer signed to in 2017.

Albert Farmer has been playing baseball since he was two years old and has been playing for Mid-Carolina for the last six years. During the last six years, he played for two years on the middle school team, two on JV and two on varsity.

When it comes to playing on the collegiate level, Farmer said, “I am looking forward to improving my baseball skills.”

While attending USC Union, Farmer plans to major in physical education which was part of the reason he chose the institution. Not only did USC Union have his major, but he also said he liked that it is a small community school.

