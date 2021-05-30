PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior, Kendall Boland, 18, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Coker University.

Boland has been playing volleyball for the past seven years — six of which she played for Mid-Carolina. In regard to attending Coker and playing volleyball, Boland said, “I am most looking forward to building new relationships and continuing to improve my skills.”

When deciding where to go to college, Boland landed on Coker for a variety of reasons. One of which was that they offer her desired major, criminology. She also said she chose the university because of the small town and nice campus.

