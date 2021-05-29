Two Wolves earn All-Region recognition

NEWBERRY — Two Newberry College men’s lacrosse players were named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) South All-Region Team. Senior Kyle Dunklee won first team honors at midfield and junior Tim Roesler earned third team honors at long-stick midfield.

Dunklee and Roesler also won South Atlantic Conference postseason awards. Dunklee was a first-teamer and Roesler was on the second team.

Roesler proved he was one of the best long-pole midfielders in the region by reeling in third team honors. The transfer from Howard Community College started 11 games for the Wolves and played in all 12. He caused 19 turnovers in 2021, tied for the seventh-most in the conference. He also scooped up 32 ground balls.

Roesler led a Newberry defense that held opponents to 7.57 goals per game in wins. He also scored three goals on the season. In a 12-10 loss to #15 Queens, he caused three turnovers and had four ground balls. He scored a goal against Coker while grabbing a season-high eight ground balls with three caused turnovers.

Dunklee was also an All-American, named by the USA Lacrosse Magazine. He lead the Wolves with 55 points, 31 goals, and 24 assists. His 55 points were good enough for eighth in the conference while his 31 goals were tied for eleventh and 24 assists were tied for fourth. Dunklee had the most points, goals, and assists by a midfielder in the conference.

Dunklee’s 31 goals in 2021 are the fourth most in a single season by a Newberry player, and his 24 assists and 55 points are both the third most. For his career, the senior from Pearland, Texas ranks third all-time in goals with 54 and second all-time with both 40 assists and 94 points. He had nine hat tricks in his Newberry career which ties him for the second-most in program history.