Whitmire softball falls in district championship

SPARTANBURG — The Lady Wolverines traveled to region foe High Point Academy for a chance to win a District Championship on May 21, but the Wolverines fell to High Point by a score of 8-6.

Defensively, the Wolverines had one inning which proved to be too much to overcome. In the fourth inning, High Point was able to stretch their lead to 7-1, due to some errors and mental mistakes by the Wolverines. After the fourth, the Wolverines bounced back and played well the rest of the way.

At the plate, the Wolverines could never really get anything going. The High Point pitcher kept Whitmire off balance throughout the first six innings. In the seventh inning, the Wolverines finally were able to put up a good inning, scoring five runs and also had a chance to tie the game. Six different girls registered a hit on the night and Isabella Gilliam registered two. Five different girls scored a run in the game for the Wolverines.

The loss dropped the overall season record to 13-13.

“This team makes it fun to coach softball. I truly enjoy spending time with them, because they also gave you what they had. They never complained and never gave up throughout the year. This team would not quit. That was put on full display in the district championship game when they were down 7-1 going into the top of seventh. They could have very easily given up, but they did not. They are true competitors and I love the fact that I got to coach them. Very proud of them,” said Coach Andrew Campbell. “I would like to take the time to thank all of the seniors! This year we had six seniors with us, they were Leanna Eison, Ashley Felker, Samantha Hood, Kimberly Kendrick, Keri Lawson, and Barrett Martin. I would personally like to thank each of you for your contributions to the Wolverine Softball Program. You will be missed, but I can not wait to see what the future holds for each of you. Congratulations on an outstanding career. Thank you all.”