MCHS softball defeats West Oak in first round

PROSPERITY — The Rebels hosted the number two seed, West Oak Warriors, in the first round of the SCHSL 3-A Softball State Tournament, on Friday.

This year, unlike in years past, only the top two teams from each region make the playoffs.

Mid-Carolina jumped out to a 1-0 lead early in the first inning as sophomore, Amber Hughes doubled to right field driving in the first run of the game.

The score remained 1-0 until the fourth when West Oak countered and scored on a play when Mid-Carolina’s shortstop and left fielder gave chase on a shallow fly ball and ran together.

The score was 2-1 until the bottom of the seventh when senior, Reagen White reached on an infield base hit. Pinch hitter Emma Chapman drove in the run with a double off the wall in left center field. Chapman reached third on a hustle play where the center fielder overthrew the cutoff. West Oak intentionally loaded the bases to set up the force play with no outs. Senior pitcher, Tate Sosby got behind 2-0 to hitter Bailey Stewart and eventually walked Stewart on four pitches to walk in the winning run 3-2.

Junior, Kaitlyn Brown led all hitters going 2-2 on the night. Other hitters were, Cady Gonzalez 1-3, Amber Hughes 1-3, Reagen White 1-3, Emma Chapman 1-1.