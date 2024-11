WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity girls’ softball team traveled to McBee May 17 for the first round of the playoffs and dropped the game by a score of 13-0.

Defensively, the Lady Wolverines did not play poorly at all; however, McBee registered 15 hits on the night and the Wolverines struggled to get off the field. At the plate, the Wolverines registered two hits (Amelia Bruyere and Samantha Hood). Nyla Hill also drew two walks on the night.