GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Newberry track and field teams concluded their outdoor season May 16, at the NC A&T University Aggie Classic Twilight Meet.

Junior sprinter Edward Collins made his final attempt to qualify for the NCAA Championships. He was sixth overall in the preliminaries of the 110H, running a 14.83 which qualified him for finals. Collins wound up finishing sixth overall, running a 14.80 in the finals, coming up just short of qualifying for Nationals.