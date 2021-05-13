We Care Sticky Open is May 15

CHAPIN — The 18th annual We Care Sticky Open will be held on Saturday, May 15, at the Timberlake Country Club in Chapin.

All proceeds from the tournament will support the ministries of the We Care Center, which services Chapin, Newberry and the surrounding communities. Clients of the We Care Center receive food and utility assistance, scholarships and mobile food pantries are also available to those in need. We Care Center also provides holiday outreach, pet care clinics, summer camps and more.

Registration for the tournament will be at 8:30 a.m.; shotgun start is at 9:30 a.m.

If you are interested in participating, sponsoring or donating, contact Joe Bouknight at 803-467-0734 or joebouknight@yahoo.com. Checks can be mailed to “We Care Sticky Open” at 244 Old Cedar Point, Chapin 29036.

