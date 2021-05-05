Whitmire baseball outlasts Dixie

DUE WEST — The Whitmire varsity baseball team secured a playoff spot with a key 5-4 victory over Dixie on April 29.

Senior Casey Stevens (7-1) recorded another victory on the mound, throwing a complete game and striking out seven. Whitmire plated three runs in the second inning keyed by a two-RBI single by Hunter Alexander. Dixie answered with three in the third to tie the game.

Whitmire took the lead in the fourth, the Hornets answered in the bottom of the inning to tie the score at four. The Wolverines got a one-out hit from Blake Stribble in the seventh. He moved to second base on a Joseph Dillard walk. Pinch-runner Dawson Davis then scored on a Treyten White RBI single to give the Wolverines the lead.

Leading hitters for Whitmire were Gabriel Sturkey (2 for 3, SAC) and Stribble (2 for 4).

“Incredibly proud of the way our guys took care of business tonight. Casey was good, the defense was solid. We got contributions up and down the lineup. This is the kind of game we needed heading into our last week of regular season play.” said Coach Chris Martin.