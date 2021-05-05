WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines hosted Lewisville on April 30, in a non-region contest, and fell by a score of 8-5.

In the first inning, Lewisville was able to jump out to a five-run lead due in large part to miscues by the Lady Wolverines.

“The first inning did not go as planned. However, I was extremely pleased in how the girls responded the rest of the game. They continued to play hard and kept us in the game. Very proud of the girls.” said Coach Andrew Campbell.

At the plate the, the Wolverines recorded seven hits on the night, seven different girls recorded a hit. Alexus Sanders had the only extra base hit of the night. It was two out double that drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth.