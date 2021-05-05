Whitmire JV beats Lewisville

WHITMIRE — The JV Wolverines softball team hosted Lewisville on April 30 and came away with a 15-2 win.

Bonnie Evans was the winning pitcher. She went the distance and only allowed three hits on the night. She was also backed up by excellent defensive play throughout the game.

At the plate, the Wolverines recorded eight hits on the night. Cierra Jones and Janiyah Epps were the leading hitters. Jones was 2-2 with three runs scored, 2 BB, 4 RBIs, and a stolen base. Epps was 2-4 with one run scored, 2 RBIs, and a triple.