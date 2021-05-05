PROSPERITY — Last week, Mid-Carolina JV softball traveled to Fairfield to face the Griffins in a conference matchup.

The Rebels jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as they went on to defeat Fairfield by a score of 16-0.

Savannah Moore got the start for the Rebels and went the distance striking out six and walking one. She also gave up one hit.

Leading hitters for MC were: Nora Cutler 2-2, Raelyn Livingston 1-2, Sarah Bryant 1-2, Savannah Moore 1-3, Anna M Milstead 1-2, Alijah Bookman 1-1.

The next day, the Rebels hosted Fairfield for the final matchup of the season. Mid-Carolina jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first inning. In the second, MC added six more across the plate to take a commanding lead 9-2. MC would add four more runs in the third to take a 13-3 lead. The game was called due to a time limit because of Senior Night.

Carter Vinson picked up the win for the Rebels going the distance on the mound. She had four strikeouts with two walks and surrendered three runs.

Hitters for MC were: Braley Brown 1-1, Sarah Bryant 1-2, Diana Moore 1-1, Ja’ila Gallman 1-2, Carter Vinson 2-2, 2B, Alijah Bookman 1-1, Anna M Milstead 2-2, Shealy Graham 1-1.

MC JV Rebels move to 14-1 overall and look to finish strong against White Knoll, Lexington and Chapin.