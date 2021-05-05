PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina softball teams played a home and away doubleheader with Fairfield Central last week. The Rebels traveled to Fairfield to face the Griffins in a conference matchup.

In the first inning, MC jumped out to a 6-0 lead. The Rebels then notched 10 runs on the scoreboard to make the score 16-0 after the second inning. MC added three runs in the final inning to defeat Fairfield 19-0.

Sophomore Amber Hughes picked up the win for MC going the distance. Hughes struck out eight of nine batters faced and hurled a no-hit perfect game for three innings.

Batters for Mid-Carolina were: Jesse Wicker 4-4, Reagen White 3-3, HR, Symari Bowers 2-3, Bailey Stewart 2-3, Amber Hughes 2-4, HR, Emma Wicker 2-4, Emma Chapman 1-3.

The next night, the Rebels hosted Fairfield in their final matchup of the season and it was also Senior Night for two young ladies, Jesse Wicker and Reagen White.

MC jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the game against the Griffins. The Rebels notched four more runs in the third and fifth innings to defeat Fairfield 11-0.

Junior Kaitlyn Brown picked up the win for the Rebels going the distance. Brown recorded nine strikeouts in five innings of work with no walks and one hit.

Batters for MC: Jesse Wicker 3-4, Bethany Reep 2-2, Emma Wicker 2-3, HR, Reagen White 2-2, HR, Kaitlyn Brown 1-2, Gabi Riddle 1-2, Amber Hughes 1-2, Emma Chapman 1-3.

With the two wins against Fairfield, the Rebels of Mid-Carolina clinched their first Region Softball Championship since 2015.

By winning the Region Championship, Mid-Carolina will host the first round of the playoffs scheduled for May 17.