NEWBERRY — Newberry College sophomore Scott Reed earned a spot on the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s (USILA) Team of the Week.

The USILA chose 10 players from across Division II lacrosse for games played from April 13 to April 19. Reed scored nine points on four goals and five assists against Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, April 17. The Wolves won 21-3 with Reed scoring or assisting on 43% of Newberry’s goals. His nine points were the second-most in a single game in program history. Also, he is the fifth Newberry player to hand out five assists in one game.

Reed finished the season third on the team with 22 goals and second on the team for assists (22) and points (44). The attackman from Ontario, Canada had 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists in 2020 over six games played.