TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Newberry men’s golf team shots a three-round score of 869 to finish in fifth place at the South Atlantic Conference Championship held at the Woodlake Golf Club last week.

The Wolves got off to a slow start Monday morning, shooting 302 in the first round, but rebounded in the afternoon to post a 285 in the second round to sit in fifth place. Newberry finished the tournament with a third-round score of 282, the low round of the day, but it would not be enough to move the Wolves up the leader board.

Second Team All-Conference selection Tom Bueschges finished tied for seventh at one-under (215) to lead the Wolves. Corey Chrzanowski finished one shot back of his teammate at even par (216) and tied for ninth. PJ Jacobs shot 218 to finish tied for thirteenth, and Adrian Villiger finished tied for twenty-seventh with a score of 222. Frederic Ruess finished forty-sixth with a three-round score of 230.