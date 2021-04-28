Wingate ends Newberry’s run in championship game

KODAK, Tenn. — Wingate defeated Newberry on April 26 in the championship game of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.

The Bulldogs came out of the gate hot, scoring three runs in the first and two in the second to take the early lead. Jack Harris got the Wolves on the board with a solo home run in the top of the fourth, but Wingate responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning to again make it a five-run game.

In his next at-bat in the fifth, Harris blasted a two-run home run to make it a 6-3 game and give the Newberry offense some life. However, Wingate scored seven straight runs to take a commanding 13-3 lead.

The Wolves tried to create some late-game heroics as they loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the ninth, but could only get one run in — Wingate took home the championship, 13-4.

For the second straight game, Harris led the Wolves at the plate. He finished the game 2-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. Dalton Lansdowne and Aidan Baur each added two hits for Newberry. Tomas Sorcia Jr. (4-3) took the loss, allowing four earned runs on four hits in one and one-third innings of work.