Wolves drop first round game to Wingate

KODAK, Tenn. — Fourth-seeded Wingate defeated the third-seeded Wolves 10-2 in the opening round game of the Pilot J SAC Baseball Championship on April 23.

The Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the second to take the early lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Colin Allman reached on an infield single, and Nick Butler drew a walk to put runners at first and second with no one out. After a sacrifice bunt by Ian Clements, Zane Tarrance grounded out to second, scoring Allman. The Wolves then tied the game on an RBI single by Dalton Lansdowne that scored Butler.

The game remained tied at two until Wingate scored two more runs in the fifth. The Bulldogs added five runs in the sixth and a run in the eighth to take the opening-round win.

Allman led the Wolves at the plate, going 2-4 with a run scored, while Lansdowne, Clements, and Aidan Baur each had a single. Joe LaFiora (2-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out four in five innings of work.