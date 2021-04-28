Wolves advance to SAC Championship game

KODAK, Tenn. — Less than 24 hours after scoring 18 runs to eliminate Tusculum, the Newberry offense scored 14 runs in a victory over Carson-Newman to earn a spot in the SAC Championship game on April 26.

The Wolves struck first when Zachary Bailes singled to lead off the game and scored on a triple by Luke Orr to make it 1-0. A single to center by Jack Harris scored Orr and made it a two-run game. A two-run double by Dalton Lansdowne in the second increased the Newberry lead to four.

The Eagles chipped away at the deficit, scoring a run in the bottom of the second and two in the third to make it a one-run game. That would be as close as they would get as Newberry sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, scoring eight runs and blowing the game open.

Jack Harris led the Wolves offense, going 3-5 with a triple, home run, and five RBIs, while Lansdowne was 3-4 with two doubles, three runs scored, and four RBIs.

Ian Clements was also 3-4 with two runs scored and a run driven in. Coming in on two days rest, Joe LaFiora (3-2) picked up the win allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out three in six innings. Josh Stempihar recorded the three-inning save, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two.

The 14-7 win sent the Wolves to the championship game later the same day against the Bulldogs of Wingate.