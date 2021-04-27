Three Wolves earn volleyball conference awards

ROCK HILL — Three Newberry College women’s volleyball players earned conference awards, announced on April 8, by the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) league office.

Senior outside hitter Natasha Bannister won first team all-conference honors, senior middle blocker Zoe Dinkins won second team, and freshman outside hitter Taylor Hall garnered all-freshman team recognition.

Bannister’s first team award comes after a 2021 spring season where she had 3.42 kills per set which was the fifth-highest mark in the conference. She had the third-most kills in the SAC at 130. She hit .245 on the season, also a top-20 performance in the conference this season. Defensively, Bannister recorded 17 digs and had 16 total blocks.

A senior from Nelson, New Zealand, Bannister grabbed double-digit kills in eight matches this season. She opened the year with 16 kills in a 3-2 win at Anderson. She closed the season out with four double-digit kill performances, beginning with a historic night against Mars Hill on March 26. Against the Lions, Bannister had 20 kills in a 3-0 win, setting the program record for kills in a three-set match. She also had five block assists.

Dinkins of Chapel Hill, N.C., brought home second team honors in a milestone-filled season. She had 79 kills on the year and led the conference with 48 total blocks and 42 block assists. She was second in blocks per set at 1.26 and tied for seventh with six block solos.

On March 26 in a 3-0 win against Mars Hills, Dinkins had six kills which gave her 500 in her career. She finished the season with 523 kills in her career. In Newberry’s season finale against Lincoln Memorial, Dinkins totaled her 300th-career block after a six-block performance. She ended the season with 306 total blocks, third all-time in program history.

Hall rounded out the team’s conference honors with an all-freshman team award. Hall finished third on the team with 75 kills and played in 29 of the team’s 38 sets this season. She started all eight matches she appeared in as well. The freshman from McDonough, Ga. Was fourth on the squad with 65 digs. She recorded double-digit digs three times in 2021 and opened the season with five-consecutive double-digit kill matches.

The three conference award winners brought the Wolves to their first conference tournament appearance since 2016.