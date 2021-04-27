NEWBERRY, — Newberry wrestling head coach Cy Wainwright has been appointed to a four-year term on the NCAA Division II Wrestling Committee. This will be Wainwright’s second consecutive NCAA committee term, having recently wrapped up a stint serving on the Rules Committee.

Wainwright, who is a two-time conference and super region coach of the year, led the Wolves to their first undefeated season in program history in 2021, going 8-0 and winning their sixth consecutive conference championship. He oversaw a Newberry team that qualified six athletes for the NCAA Division II National Championships, including Isiah Royal, who won the national championship at 141 pounds and Will Evans, who placed 8th at 157 pounds to earn All-American status.

A former national champion wrestler at Newberry, Wainwright now has a career record of 52-21 in five seasons as head coach. In his career he has coached 47 Division II national qualifiers, 23 All-Americans, 4 national finalists and three national champions.