CENTRAL — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team stopped their four-game losing streak in convincing fashion on the road against the Warriors of Southern Wesleyan University.

Newberry got off to a scorching start, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and pitching a shutout for the first 20 minutes. Senior attack Sophie Moore scored four of the goals, with her fourth coming off of a pass from junior midfielder Chloe Wood on a woman-up opportunity with 10:56 left in the half and making the score 6-0 Wolves. Wood and sophomore midfielder Marissa Plumer had the other two goals, with Wood scoring on a free position shot at the 13:47 mark to make it 4-0 and Plumer’s coming with 12:35 left to make it 5-0. After the Warriors scored four unanswered goals, the Wolves took a 6-4 lead at intermission.

Moore ended Southern Wesleyan’s run by taking a pass from senior midfielder Kelly Martyn and putting in the back of the net to make it 7-4 in favor of Newberry at the 27:06 mark to start the second half. Two Warrior goals were then stopped by a Plumer goal on a free position shot at the 20:17 mark to make it 8-6 Wolves. After Plumer’s tally, the Warriors quickly tied the game at eight but the rest of the game turned out to be the Marissa Plumer show. Plumer scored five goals in Newberry’s closing 12-2 run, with the Wolves scoring four straight goals in three separate stints.

Plumer started the run by putting it in the back of the net to give Newberry the lead for good with 16:58 left while freshman midfielder Heather Johnston got her first of the game on a free position shot at the 16:19 mark to make it 10-8. Wood then got her second goal of the game at the 16:06 mark to make it 11-8 Wolves. Plumer capped off the first Newberry binge by taking a pass from Wood and scoring to give the Wolves a 12-8 lead with 14:34 left.

A Warrior goal was answered by Plumer again, taking a pass from Wood and scoring to restore the four-point margin at the 8:18 mark of the second half, making the score 13-9. Moore made it 14-9 on a free position shot at the 7:58 mark and junior attacker Taylor Doiron got her first of the game with 6:22 left, making it 15-9. Wood capped off the second Newberry run by taking a pass from Plumer and giving Newberry a 16-9 lead with 6:09 left.

After a Warrior goal, Newberry scored four more goals to end the game. Junior attacker Keegan Hanson got her first goal of the game off of a pass from Wood to make the score 17-10 at the 5:15 mark. Plumer then scored two more in 11 seconds, with the first coming on a free position shot on a woman-up opportunity with 3:27 left. Moore wrapped up the scoring with her seventh goal of the game by taking a pass from freshman midfielder Sierra Hummell and scoring to give Newberry their final margin of victory, 20-10, with 2:04 left in the game.

With the win, Newberry improves to 5-6.

Plumer and Moore had seven goals to lead Newberry in goals and Wood tossed in a hat trick. Plumer garnered 11 shots on goal and won nine draw controls while Wood had seven points on six shots on goal.

Junior Robin Hall led the defensive effort for Newberry with three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Junior Casey McCabe played 40 minutes in the net for the Wolves, stopping nine shots and earned the win (1-1).