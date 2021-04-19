ROCK HILL — Newberry’s Kasey Widmyer was named the South Atlantic Conference Co-Pitcher of the week, as announced by the conference office on April 6. This is the first weekly honor of the season for the freshman from Spartanburg.

Widmyer got the start for Newberry on March 31, throwing seven innings, holding a North Georgia offense that’s averaging 6.9 runs per game to just one run on two hits and struck out four, as the Wolves pulled the upset over the no. 1 Nighthawks. She also pitched on April 2 against Catawba, throwing three relief innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts.

This season, Widmyer has thrown 44 and one-third innings, allowing 19 earned runs on 35 hits with 41 strikeouts, giving her an ERA of 3.00. She has made 13 appearances in the circle; five starts. She has thrown two complete games, and has a record of 5-4 this season.