Harris named SAC Player of the Week

ROCK HILL — Newberry’s Jack Harris was named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Baseball Player of the Week, for games played during week 10 of the 2021 season, the conference office announced on April 13.

Harris, a senior outfielder from Watsonville, Calif., led the Wolves to a perfect 6-0 week with wins over Mars Hill and a four-game sweep of Lincoln Memorial. He batted .455 with a double, a home run, eight RBIs, and eight runs scored.

This is Harris’s first SAC Player of the Week honor this season.