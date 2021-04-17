The Flamingo Swing is April 19

CHAPIN — The Flamingo Swing will be an inaugural golf tournament held by the Chapin Woman’s Club on April 19, in place of the Flamingo Fling (their signature fundraiser).

The tournament will be held at the Timberlake Country Club (222 Timberlake Drive, Chapin) and will support scholarships and community grants within the Chapin, Newberry and surrounding communities. The Chapin Woman’s Club is comprised of women who believe in the community and work to make an impact through volunteerism.

If you are interested in participating, sponsoring the tournament, donating a unique and interesting item for the auction or learning more, you can contact Greg Gerrald at 803-345-9909 or email him at greg.gerrald@gmail.com.

The tournament will begin on April 19 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

