Men’s lacrosse hosting cancer awareness game

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team is holding a Cancer Awareness Game on Saturday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m.

The players will be wearing special jerseys during the game. On the back of the jerseys each player will recognize or “stick up” for a friend, family member, coworker or anyone they know affected by cancer. Nick Cotter, the head coach of the Wolves, explained the purpose of the game and jerseys is to do “anything we can do as a program to remember and understand that we are here to support [people affected by cancer] during this battle.”

Cotter also opened up about how cancer has affected his life and why he is holding this special event on Saturday.

“I got offered the head coaching position at Newberry the day my father (Gord Cotter) passed away from cancer. I was left in a tough spot of staying home to take care of my family or doing what would make my father and family proud. Starting a program from scratch was no easy task, especially under those circumstances. As I went through this process, it made me realize that I was not the only one suffering from a family member who had passed from cancer. Many people are affected by cancer- some have passed, and some are still fighting. Every day is an opportunity and not guaranteed.”

Some players shared who they are “sticking up” for as well.

Brad Chambliss: “For this year of the cancer game, I have the privilege of playing for my Uncle Scott Wallace. He has been battling prostate cancer over the past few years. Usually, senior day is a day when your personal accomplishments are acknowledged but being able to play for my uncle means so much more than my accomplishments over the years. I get to play for someone whom I love very much, and I know it would mean the world to him seeing this game today.”

Alec Fletcher: “Playing for my grandmother (Betty Fletcher) means allowing to play for something bigger than myself. The battles of those before me allows me to appreciate the small mark a team of our nature can make. Stage four cancer is not a battle we hope on anyone, yet the guys of the Newberry men’s lacrosse team ensure we are in this cancer fight together.”

Cam King: “I am playing for my grandmother, Barbara Tagliarino who had breast cancer. This game means so much to me to be playing it here in Newberry, but it means even more to me that I can dedicate this game to someone that I support with everything in me. My grandmother is an inspiration to me and has always made a positive impact on my life. Thank you Gra Gra!”

Justin Messersmith: “Having the opportunity to play for Jackie Messersmith (grandmother) means so much to me, I am extremely grateful she survived breast cancer. I am loving and cherishing the many more special years to come.”

Andrew Briones: “This game means a lot to me because it gives me a chance to play for my grandma. She fought cancer for years. After a long battle she passed away when I was six. She never got to see me play. I play as if she is in the stands. And I play to make her proud because I know she’s cheering me on.”

Mac Ryan: “This cancer game means a lot to me because my grandpa had cancer. He was the only reason I played lacrosse. He is my role model and the reason I am who I am today.”

The team will be selling cancer t-shirts during the game. They cost $20 and the proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.