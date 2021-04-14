Senior Elisa Aguirre (center) was recognized on Senior Day for the women’s tennis team, she is the only senior on the team this season. She is pictured with Head Coach Mark Gardiner (left) and Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez (right).

NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior Elisa Aguirre went 2-0 overall on Senior Day as the Wolves knocked off the Anderson Trojans 5-2.

Aguirre and her first doubles partner Judit Gonzalez Agud only lost one game, but they were the only Newberry doubles team to earn a win and Anderson took the doubles point.

During singles competition, the top three courts went to three sets, but Newberry prevailed each time. Gonzalez Agud won 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 at first singles, Aguirre earned a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 win at second singles, and junior Amy Griffiths won 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. Freshman Ish Singh only dropped three games in her victory at fifth singles and sophomore Rebecca Gibbons won 6-4, 6-1 at sixth singles.