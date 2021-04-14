NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior Elisa Aguirre went 2-0 overall on Senior Day as the Wolves knocked off the Anderson Trojans 5-2.

Aguirre and her first doubles partner Judit Gonzalez Agud only lost one game, but they were the only Newberry doubles team to earn a win and Anderson took the doubles point.

During singles competition, the top three courts went to three sets, but Newberry prevailed each time. Gonzalez Agud won 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 at first singles, Aguirre earned a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 win at second singles, and junior Amy Griffiths won 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. Freshman Ish Singh only dropped three games in her victory at fifth singles and sophomore Rebecca Gibbons won 6-4, 6-1 at sixth singles.