Senior Ignacio Garcia de Sola (left) was recognized on Senior Day for men’s tennis, he is the only senior on the team this season. He is pictured with Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez.

NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior Ignacio Garcia de Sola earned a win with sophomore Marcel Schomburg at first doubles on Senior Day, but the Wolves lost to the Anderson Trojans 6-1.

Schomburg and Garcia de Sola were the only Newberry pairing to win in doubles play. The Trojans took a 1-0 match lead after junior Stratas Anastopoulo and freshman Enzo Blavignat fell 4-6 at second doubles and juniors Luke Layton and Adam Black fell 0-6.

During singles play, Schomburg won 6-4, 6-4. However, he was the only victorious Wolves player during singles competition. Garcia de Sola went three sets, but lost 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 at third singles. Blavignat lost on the first court and Anastopoulo lost on the fourth. Black and Layton both fell in their fifth and sixth singles matchups.