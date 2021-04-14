NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior Ignacio Garcia de Sola earned a win with sophomore Marcel Schomburg at first doubles on Senior Day, but the Wolves lost to the Anderson Trojans 6-1.

Schomburg and Garcia de Sola were the only Newberry pairing to win in doubles play. The Trojans took a 1-0 match lead after junior Stratas Anastopoulo and freshman Enzo Blavignat fell 4-6 at second doubles and juniors Luke Layton and Adam Black fell 0-6.

During singles play, Schomburg won 6-4, 6-4. However, he was the only victorious Wolves player during singles competition. Garcia de Sola went three sets, but lost 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 at third singles. Blavignat lost on the first court and Anastopoulo lost on the fourth. Black and Layton both fell in their fifth and sixth singles matchups.