Softball splits DH with Coker

HARTSVILLE — Alexandrea Sullivan threw her eighth complete game of the season in game two, as Newberry split a SAC doubleheader with the Coker Cobras on April 7.

Game one:

Paige Meyer led off with a single to the pitcher. After a pair of strikeouts, one of which advanced Meyer to to second, Haley Simonds hit a single into right field, allowing Meyer to score, giving Newberry a 1-0 lead. The Cobras scored one in their half of the inning before putting five runs on the board in the second to take a 6-1 lead.

Coker extended their lead to 8-1 before Newberry put up three runs in the top of the fourth.

The inning started when Simonds hit a one-out single, advancing to second on a throwing error by the second baseman. Hailey Hill then doubled down the left field line, moving Simonds to third base. Mallena Wright hit an infield single, scoring Simonds and moving Hill to third base. After Wright stole second, Tedi Nunn hit a single, bringing in a pair of runs to make it 8-4.

The Wolves added a run in the seventh when Meyer hit a single to score Wright to make the final score 8-5 Cobras.

Game two:

The Wolves started the scoring in the second when Towery ripped a double into right field, advancing to third on a wild pitch. Hill grounded out to second base, picking up the RBI and putting Newberry up 1-0.

The Wolves struck again in the fourth when Towery again led off with a hit, this one being an infield single. After Emma Price came on as a pinch-runner, Hill sacrificed her to second base, setting up Tori Rose to hit her first home run of the year, making it 3-0 Newberry.

The Cobras made it close, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Newberry pitcher Alexandrea Sullivan induced a inning-ending pop-out to shortstop to hold the score at 3-2, which would be the final.