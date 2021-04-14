NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team fell at home last week to the UVa-Wise Cavaliers on April 7.

Newberry got off to a fast start, senior midfielder Kelly Martyn took a pass from senior attacker Sophie Moore and put it in the net to make it 1-0 Wolves at the 26:36 mark. Almost a minute later, junior defender Taylor Doiron made it 2-0 Wolves by scoring off a pass from sophomore defender Marissa Plumer. Moore capped off the run by scoring off a free position attempt at 25:19, making it 3-0 Wolves and forcing the visitors to call a timeout.

The Cavaliers responded with four consecutive goals, but the Wolves punched right back with four of their own. Two of the goals scored during the run were by junior midfielder Chloe Wood. Doiron started the run by scoring her second of the game to tie it up at four with 20:21 left in the half.

Sophomore defender Madalyn Messersmith then got in the action by scoring her first of the game on a free position attempt to give the Wolves a 5-4 lead at the 19:57 mark. Wood finished off the rally by scoring two straight, her second giving the Wolves a 7-4 lead with 14:24 remaining in the half.

The Cavaliers then went on a big run, scoring 12 goals, five to end the half with a 9-7 lead and coming out of the locker room with seven more to take a 16-7 lead mid-way through the second. Moore stopped the run with by taking a pass from Wood and scoring to make it a 16-8 game with 14:13 left. Wood then added two more to her tally, her second coming off of a pass from Moore and making the score 16-10 at the 12:31 mark. Messersmith capped off the run by scoring her second of the game on a free position shot to make it 16-11 with 8:56 remaining.

After two more goals by the Cavaliers, Moore took a pass from Martyn and scored to make it 18-12 with 5:31 left. Then after another goal by UVa-Wise, Moore scored on a woman-down situation with 1:24 left to make it 19-13. The Cavaliers scored one more time and the game ended with a final score of 20-13.

Moore and Wood each had four goals to lead the Wolves. Wood nabbed five points on five shots on goal and won 13 draw controls while Moore had six points on five shots on goal. Messersmith also helped the Wolves offensively with two goals on two shots on goal.

Freshman Kaitlyn Mason and junior Robin Hall led the Wolves defensively with a combined four caused turnovers. Junior goalkeeper Casey McCabe played all 60 minutes in the net, stopping 14 shots and took the loss (0-1).

Newberry falls to 4-6 and 4-5 in the South Atlantic Conference this year.