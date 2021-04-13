SPARTANBURG — In Newberry’s first home event in program history, the track and field teams set more school and personal records at the Hub-City Invitational on April 9.

School records:

For the men, freshman thrower Parker Pitts placed third in the shot put with a mark of 14.04m while senior thrower Kayshon Mitchell placed third in the hammer throw with a toss of 48.29m. On the track, junior distance runner Chandler Stanley placed first in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 10:05.13 while junior sprinter Edward Collins placed third in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.86.

For the women, junior thrower Tia Fenton moved into first in school history in the shot put with a mark of 10.71m while freshman sprinter Sarah Abumere placed second in the 200m dash with a time of 25.07.

Personal records:

For the men, Collins moved into second all-time in the 100m dash, placing fourth with a time of 11.02. He also moved into second all-time in school history in the 200m dash with a time of 22.49. Redshirt sophomore thrower Jon Williams set personal bests in the shot put and discus with marks of 11.13 and 29.58, respectively. Senior jumper Tyrese Grant moved into second in school history in the triple jump with a mark of 12.69m, placing third in the meet.

For the women, freshman sprinter Jada Johnson placed third in both the 200 and 400m dash with times of 25.26 and 59.76, respectively, moving into second in school history in both races. Fenton moved into fifth in school history in the hammer throw with a toss of 28.73m and moving into sixth in school history in the discus throw with a mark of 27.02m. Junior distance runner Kenia Smith moved into fifth in school history in the 800m dash with a time of 2:44.33.

Freshman distance runner Ahja Amos placed sixth in the 800m dash with a time of 2:33.55, moving into third in school history while redshirt sophomore thrower Tyla Stolberg moved into second in school history in the shot put with a mark of 10.62m. Senior distance runner Diana Gutierrez moved into third in school history in the 1500m dash with a time of 5:42.83.

Other events:

Senior distance runner Anne Bouwkamp placed second in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 13:48.06 while Abumere placed fourth in the 400m dash with a time of 59.78. Junior distance runner Tashayna Flinch set a season-best in the 800m dash with a time of 2:34.87 and sophomore sprinter Emma Johnson moved into fourth all-time in school history in the 200m dash with a time of 26.19.

Grant placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 6.47m and Pitts placed sixth in the discus throw. Sophomore distance runner Kensley Dantzler, Gutierrez, Flinch and Amos placed third in the 4x100m relay while Grant, Stanley, Collins, Henderson placed fourth in the same relay.