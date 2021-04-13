Whitmire Hall of Fame 2020 class

WHITMIRE — Whitmire High School inducted three new alumni into the Athletic Hall of Fame during the JV and varsity home baseball games on April 2.

The 2020 honorees were Joshua Corley (2007), Brooke Erskine Owens (2006) and the late Ursula Worthy Hunter (1991).

Corley, who lives in Pomaria, was a four-year letterman in football and baseball and a two-year letterman in basketball. Corley holds the record for all-time passing in the history of Whitmire High School. During his career, he threw for 37 touchdowns and 3,503 yards while completing 228 of his passes. He holds the single season record of 124 completions, 20 touchdowns and 1,841 yards and the single game record with 305 yards.

Corley was twice awarded the defensive player of the year for baseball.

Owens, who lives in Clinton, participated in basketball for two years, volleyball for four years and softball for five years while at Whitmire High School. Brooke was named MVP for volleyball twice and was selected All-Region for the 2004 season. For softball, she had the highest batting average for two seasons, was MVP in 2006, and was named All-Region in 2004.

Hunter played volleyball, basketball and softball during her time at Whitmire High School. She was the captain of the softball team in 1991 when the games were being played at the field beside RC Lake Gym and was one of only two girls to hit a home run out of that park.

Hunter was the captain of the basketball team her senior year and was arguably the best defender who ever played for the Wolverines.

Hunter passed away on July 30, 1994, while serving her country on active duty in Germany.

To honor her, and memorialize her contributions to Whitmire, an award is given each year in her name to the best defensive player on the girls’ basketball team.