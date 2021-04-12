NEWBERRY — Freshman forward Payton Findlay was named to the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Field Hockey All-Tournament Team, in an announcement by the conference office on April 5.

In Newberry’s 2-1 double overtime win at home in the quarterfinals against Converse on March 30, Findlay recorded a defensive save and a shot. Three days later, in the season-ending 3-2 loss at Queens in the semifinals, Findlay ended the half with another defensive save at the 29:01 mark to keep it a 2-1 game at intermission.

Findlay is the second player in school history to be named to the All-Tournament Team, joining teammate Chantel Gauthier in 2019.