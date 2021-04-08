Royal is Region II Wrestler of the Year

NEWBERRY — Newberry wrestling senior Isiah Royal has been named Super Region II Wrestler of the Year for the third straight season. The announcement was made by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Voting for the award was conducted by coaches in the region.

Royal won the national championship at 141 pounds this season, earning a 7-6 decision in the national championship match against Joey Bianchini of St. Cloud State. Royal finished the season with a 13-1 record, with a perfect 5-0 record in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action. He picked up four wins via fall this season, including a 47-second fall Feb. 27 in the first round of the Super Region II tournament.

Royal has won numerous awards already this season, having already been named to the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas first team and been honored by the South Carolina legislature with a resolution.