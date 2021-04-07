NEWBERRY — It took a sixth-inning rally, but the Newberry College softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to hand no. 1 North Georgia their first loss of the season 2-1. The Nighthawks won the first game 12-1 behind 12 hits and a six-run third inning on March 31.

Game One:

The lone run for Newberry came in the bottom of the second when Tedi Nunn hit a bases-loaded single into left field to score Haley Simonds, who had started the inning with a single into left field. Simonds moved to second when Hannah Towery hit a single to left field of her own, with both of them moving up when Kasey Widmyer drew a walk. The inning came to an end when the Nighthawks turned a double play, escaping with just the one run allowed.

In the top of the third, North Georgia’s offense woke up, as they scored six runs on four hits to jump into the lead. They would score a run in the fourth and fifth innings before scoring four times in the top of the seventh. Brittany Crowson came on in the top of the seventh in relief and threw one inning, allowing one earned run on two hits. The loss was given to Alexandrea Sullivan, who threw two and one-third of an inning before giving way to Alyssa Ball, who threw three and two-thirds of an inning. Reagan Glanz led the Newberry offense, going 2-3 in the game. Nunn finished the game 1-3, with one RBI. McKenzie Barneycastle, Simonds and Towery also had hits for the Wolves.

Game Two:

The second game was a pitcher’s duel. Kasey Widmyer got the start for Newberry and shut down the Nighthawks’ offense, despite allowing a run in the top of the first. It took the Wolves a while to get going, as they didn’t record their first hit until the bottom of the third when Nunn led off with a sharp single into left field. It wasn’t until the sixth inning that Newberry pushed across their runs. The inning started when Nunn singled into left field, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Peyton Meyer. Glanz then stepped up to the plate and hit a short fly ball down the right field line that found a hole and resulted in an RBI triple, tying the game at one.

After the Nighthawks recorded a strikeout, Barneycastle hit a ground ball to the pitcher that looked like it would be the third out of the inning, but the throw to first base popped out of the glove, allowing Glanz to score the go-ahead run for Newberry. North Georgia recorded a strikeout to end the inning. In the top of the seventh, Widmyer recorded the first out on a line drive to right field and the second out came on a fly out to center field. Widmyer jumped ahead of the final batter 0-2 before delivering the final strike, sending all of the Wolves out of the dugout to celebrate the upset.

The doubleheader split gives the Wolves a record of 15-8 this season. This was Newberry’s first win over a ranked opponent in two years. The last time it happened was March 30, 2019, when they picked up a 7-6 win over a Lincoln Memorial team that was ranked 16th in the nation.