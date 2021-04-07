HARROGATE, Tenn. — Senior middle blocker Zoe Dinkins had six blocks and reached the 300-career block milestone as the Wolves dropped their season finale to Lincoln Memorial, 3-0, on April 3.

Newberry only had three scoring rallies in the first set, each lasting two points. Their first two-point run featured an ace from sophomore setter Avery Webb and a Railsplitters attack error. Their second run gave them a 4-2 lead after a kill from senior outside hitter Natasha Bannister and another attacking error from the home team. Later in the set, trailing 18-9, Dinkins grabbed a kill and followed that with a block, assisted by junior right-side hitter Lacie Wood. Lincoln Memorial finished the set out on a five point run and won 25-13.

In the second, Newberry was able to score three straight points in the middle of the set after Dinkins had a kill, another block assist with Wood, and an LMU attack error as they pulled close, 13-10. However, the Wolves were never able to draw within two points of the Railsplitters and LMU took set two, 25-19.

Newberry built a 10-9 lead in the final set after a kill from Wood and a service ace from defensive specialist Lauren Black, but Lincoln Memorial responded with a four-point rally, regaining the lead, 13-10. The Wolves nearly battled back and pulled within one, 20-19, after Dinkins linked up with sophomore outside hitter Katie Ullsperger for a block. Ullsperger also had a kill facing a Lincoln Memorial match point, but the Railsplitters eventually earned their final point on a kill and won set three, 25-23 and the match 3-0.

The Wolves volleyball team finished with a 4-5 record on the regular season.