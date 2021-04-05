NEWBERRY — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association announced its 2020 Division II Scholars of Distinction and its 2020 Division II Academic Team Award. Out of more than 140 players who earned recognition, five Newberry players made the Scholars of Distinction list.

Representing the Scarlet and Gray are: Lily Drury, Maggie Groetsch, Grace Lee, Georgia Murphy and Denelle Williams.

The Division II Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Newberry was one of only 33 schools to make the Academic Team Award list. The NFHCA National Academic Team Award recognizes programs that earned a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year.