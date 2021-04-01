Women’s lacrosse loses at Limestone

GAFFNEY — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team fell on the road to the Limestone University Saints, March 27.

Newberry trailed 3-0 almost five minutes into the game, but then junior attack Taylor Doiron got the Wolves on the board on a pass from junior midfielder Chloe Wood at the 25:37 mark. After Doiron’s score, the Saints added six goals before senior attack Sophie Moore scored her first of three goals on the day to make the score 9-2 at the 13:44 mark. Wood then stopped a Limestone run of four goals by taking a pass from Moore and scoring to make the score 13-3 at the 8:54 mark. Limestone got three goals to end the half and Newberry went into the locker room trailing 16-3.

Limestone started the second half with three goals before Newberry responded with three straight goals in a four minute span. Senior midfielder Kelly Martyn scored her first of the game at the 18:57 mark to make it 19-4. Then Moore scored her final two goals of the game. Her second came at the 17:02 mark on a woman up opportunity and her third came at the 14:34 mark to make the score 19-6. Limestone then scored two goals to wrap up the scoring.

Moore led the Wolves with a hat trick and an assist on three shots on goal, all coming on free position shots. Wood and Martyn also contributed to the Newberry offensive attack. Wood had a goal and an assist on two shots on goal and winning nine draw controls while Martyn had a goal on three shots on goal.

Sophomore defender Madalyn Messersmith led the Newberry defensive effort with a caused turnover and won five draw controls. Freshman goalie Kaitlyn LaManna played the first half, stopping four shots and took the loss (4-3) while junior Casey McCabe played the second half in the net.

The final score was 21-6; Newberry falls to 4-4 overall and 4-3 in the South Atlantic Conference with the loss.