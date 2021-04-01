NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in game two on March 27, splitting a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader with the Anderson Trojans.

Game one:

The first game saw the Wolves rally in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs on three hits, including a three-run home run from Simonds that cut the Anderson lead to 5-4. McKenzie Barneycastle started the inning with a infield single before advancing to third thanks to a Hannah Towery double, setting up Simonds to hit her sixth home run of the season.

Newberry got on the board in the bottom of the first when Towery went deep for the ninth time this season, which at the time, made it a 1-1 game. Simonds finished the game 1-1, with three RBI while Towery went 3-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Alyssa Ball threw four solid innings of relief, allowing one earned run on six hits.

Game two:

The second game was setting up to be a pitcher’s dual, as neither team was able to score until Newberry pushed a run across in the bottom of the fourth. The inning started when Sierra Brogdon reached on an error by the second baseman. Reagan Glanz then stepped up and hit a ground ball fielder’s choice, with Glanz safely reaching first. Tedi Nunn then hit a single, loading the bases. After the Trojans recorded a strikeout, Paige Meyer singled and drove in a run to give Newberry a 1-0 lead.

Sullivan had another fantastic game in the circle for the Wolves, going the distance and allowing just four hits. She had a no-hitter going into the top of the sixth, but was able to survive a pair of late Trojan rallies to pick up her seventh win of the season. The offense came alive in the sixth to score three insurance runs, thanks to one hit and three Anderson errors. Tori Rose picked up an RBI with a hard single into left field, while Nunn, Wright and Meyer all scored runs in the inning.

The Trojans were able to get a pair of hits and a run in the top of the seventh, but Sullivan ended the game with a strikeout and induced a ground-out to the shortstop to close things out. She finished the game with nine strikeouts and just the one earned run.